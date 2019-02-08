HS Basketball Plus Stars Streak Snapped In Today’s Sports Update

Tonight, the North Lamar Panthers host the Pleasant Grove Hawks. Both teams come in with two losses in the district and are essentially playing for second place in district with Paris having wrapped up first place. The Wildcats are off tonight.

The Prairiland Patriots are at Chapel Hill. Chisum hosts Winnsboro. Rivercrest travels to James Bowie. Clarksville is at Maud. Honey Grove is home against Celeste. While Roxton hosts Savoy.

The North Lamar Pantherettes have announced their bi-district playoff matchup against Bullard will be Tuesday night at 6:00 pm at Quinlan Ford High School. The game can be heard on Mix 107.7 as the Quality Care ER game of the week.

Boys Basketball for Friday

Lindale at Mt Pleasant

Prairiland at Chapel Hill (Senior night)

New Diana at Daingerfield

Hughes Springs at Elysian Fields

Mt Vernon at Commerce

Girls Basketball

Daingerfield vs Tatum—6pm at Pine Tree (seeding game)

Texas A&M University-Commerce softball coach Richie Bruister has announced the program has added a home doubleheader against No. 20 Arkansas Tech to the schedule. The No. 9 Lions and the Golden Suns will face off on Wednesday, Feb. 13, with the first game set to begin at 3:00 p.m. The doubleheader will serve as the Lions’ 2019 home opener.

The Texas A&M University-Commerce women’s basketball team defeated Cameron 91–58 on Thursday evening. The Lions jumped out early on the Aggies and never looked back.

The Texas A&M University-Commerce men’s basketball team defeated Cameron University 87–78 on Thursday night at the Field House. The Lions and Aggies were very close for much of the night before the Lions pulled away at the end of the game.

And the Stars scored a couple of third-period goals against Nashville last night but ultimately lost 3–2 in Overtime. The Predators scored 43 seconds into the overtime period to end Dallas’ five-game winning streak.

Frank Robinson, the first African-American manager in Major League Baseball and the only player to win MVP in both leagues, has died at age 83, on Thursday. An outfielder and first baseman, Robinson was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1982 in his first year of eligibility. A fearsome hitter, Robinson ranks 10th on the career home run list with 586. He won the Triple Crown with the Orioles in 1966 and became the first black manager in MLB history in 1975 with the Cleveland Indians.

Kyler Murray’s path to the NFL gained more clarity on Thursday when the two-sport standout announced his intention to attend the NFL combine. Murray, the ninth overall pick in last year’s major league baseball draft by the A’s and the club’s number four prospect, was among 338 players to attend the NFL’s marquee scouting event which begins February 26, roughly 10 days after he would need to report to Mesa Arizona spring training with the A’s as a nonroster invitee. If Murray chooses football, and he is projected to be a first-round NFL pick you will need to repay the $4.66 million signing bonus that the A’s gave him last summer.

The Los Angeles Clippers have traded center Mike Muscala to the Los Angeles Lakers for the forward Michael Beasley, and center Ivica Zubac. Muscala, who was traded from Philadelphia to the Clippers on Wednesday as part of a deal that sent Tobias Harris to the Sixers, is averaging over seven points and four rebounds a game this season.