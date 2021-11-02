HS Blue Blazes Band Advance To State Marching Contest

Paris High School Blue Blazes Band has earned their fourth trip to the state marching band finals to perform their award winning halftime show “Take Flight.”

The PHS band placed second at the Area C contest Saturday in Lindale High School Stadium to earn their ticket to the Class 4A State Marching Band Contest on Wednesday, November 10, at the San Antonio Alamodome. The top five bands at Area C qualified for state finals this year.

“The directors and staff of the PHS band are extremely proud of the work of all of the students and wish to thank the administration, staff, and parents that have made this season a success,” PHS band director Charles Grissom stated.

PHS is scheduled to perform at 8:45 AM, with finalist announced at 4:30 PM and finals starting at 7:00 PM. There will be a total of 26 bands competing in the prelims bidding for a chance to be in the top 10 to perform their show one last time in front of an entirely different set of judges. More information about the contest can be found at https://www.uiltexas.org/music/marching-band/state.

The PHS band is under the direction of Charles Grissom, assisted by Bryan Ewing, Beverly Ewing, Byron Myrick, Louie Fehl, Sydney Robinson, and Gloria McIntire.