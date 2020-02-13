HS Hoops Playoffs Shaping Up Plus Luka Back With a Splash in Today’s Sports Update

On Monday night the Prairiland Lady Patriots will play New Boston in Pittsburg. Tip off is at 8pm. On Tuesday night the Honey Grove Lady Warriors will play North Hopkins at Prairiland high school ay 6pm.

North Lamar and Paris won’t know their opponents or location until later this weekend.

District 16-4A co-champions Bullard and Gilmer meet Friday night in Winona to determine the top two seeds from that district. Loser plays Paris, while the winner gets North Lamar in the bi-district round.

Tonight the Prairiland Patriots will host Chapel Hill. This game was originally scheduled for Friday evening but was moved to 7 PM tonight in Pattonville.

The Dallas Mavericks head into the All-Star break with a huge victory last night. Dallas topped the Kings 130-111. Luka Doncic, Coming back from a seven game absence, returned to his All-Star form as he poured in 33 points, he also had 8 assists and 12 rebounds. The All-Star game is this weekend in Chicago. Luka was voted a starter for the game.

The Paris Junior College Lady Dragons fell to Kilgore last night 76-63.

The Texas A&M University-Commerce women’s basketball team is the third ranked team in the nation in this week’s Women’s Basketball Coaches Association poll, as announced Tuesday. The Lions have been nationally ranked 17 times in the WBCA poll, seven weeks in a row during from 2007-08, and now 10 weeks in a row this season. This is the program’s highest national ranking in history.

REGION XIV

Due to all the rain, coaches canceled the weekend series against Highland Community College. They may try to find a place to meet and play, but the games will not be at NTCC. Paris Junior College’s baseball and softball are also having weather problems.

UIL

The State Executive Committee of the University Interscholastic League met Wednesday to hand down decisions on eligibility of student-athletes and issue penalties for UIL rule violations. The UIL denied appeals for two student-athletes from Gilmer High School, and a student-athlete from El Paso Bel Air High School for varsity eligibility, upholding the previous rulings of the district executive committees.

HIGH SCHOOL

Here is the information for the Lady Tiger’s Bi-District game. Mt Pleasant, as visitors, takes on Whitehouse Lady Wildcats Tuesday (Feb 18) at Gladewater ISD with a 6:30 start. Tickets are $5 for adults and $3 for students.

Tigers won 42-33 Tuesday and are 27-3 7-1 for the year. Mt Pleasant become district champs if they defeat Lindale Friday and Greenville next Tuesday. MaxPreps ranks Mt Pleasant as No. 10, and Hoopinsider’s ranking is No. 15.

Friday (Feb 14) Paris Wildcats host their powerlifting meet at the gym with a 4:00 pm start. Tickets are $5 for adults and $3 for students.

Sulphur Springs Wildcats golf team took third place at McKinney Tuesday. The Lady Cats soccer team came up with a 6-1 victory over Greenville, winning their district opener. The Lady Cats basketball team lost to Texas High Tuesday caused a tie for fourth seed with Lindale. A tiebreaker is Friday at 6:00 pm in Emory between Sulphur Springs and Lindale. The winner goes against 16-5A’s champ.

Rivercrest did in Maud last Tuesday 69-46 and is in third place behind McLeod and Clarksville. The district’s final is Friday against James Bowie.

Clarksville’s Lady Tigers ended their district with a perfect record. The guys let the district title go to McLeod.

The Ark-La-Tex area lost a pioneer in sports writing. Johnny Green was the Sports Director of the Texarkana Gazette for most of his career, and according to the Texarkana Gazette led a salty crew of veteran sportswriters that covered Texarkana and the region and collected a multitude of awards. The first team he included in sports was Texas High, but any coach in Northeast Texas wasn’t surprised if he showed up in their field house or called on the phone. When I first called him in 1968 to help predict Friday football winners, I was intimidated. It wasn’t long we became the best of friends. Johnny Green died Tuesday in Texarkana’s hospital at the age of 76.