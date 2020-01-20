HS Hoops, Super Bowl Set Plus Garrett Lands In New York In Today’s Sports Update

In Miami two weeks from yesterday, the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs will face off for the Championship. Whitehouse, TX, native, Patrick Mahomes, helped Kansas City Chiefs secure a spot in Super Bowl LIV (54) with a 35-24 victory over the Titans. The Titans led 17-7 before the Chiefs scored 28 unanswered points. It’s the first Super Bowl appearance in 50 years for the Chiefs who beat the Vikings in Super Bowl 4

In the NFC title game, the 49ers ran all over the Green Bay Packers as they won 37-20. The 49ers finished with 285 rushing yards while Raheem Mostert had 220 of those yards and also rushed for four touchdowns.

San Francisco is looking to win their 6th Super Bowl which would tie them with New England and Pittsburgh as the most all-time.

Other NFL news: the Giants have hired ex-Cowboys coach Jason Garrett to be their offensive coordinator.

On Friday night the Prairiland Lady Patriots defeated Chisum 44-42. Hannah Murdock finished with 19 points and 14 rebounds to lead both teams.

In the boys’ game, Chisum defeated Prairiland 56-50 in double overtime. Patriots Connor Sessums led both teams with 18 points.

In other action, the Paris Wildcats opened district with a win over Liberty Eylau 61-51 while the Lady Wildcats fell to 0-2 in the district after a 58-46 loss to LE.

The Honey Grove Lady Warriors lost time Bland 59-45. Demetria Pruitt and Allie Morrison both had 10 points for Honey Grove.

The Detroit girls knocked off linden Kildare 55-27.

Paul Pewitt’s Coach Steve Trussell is smiling with the results from his girls’ basketball team. They are 5-1 and in second place going into this week’s games, and Mya Heath gets part of that credit on the court. Last Friday, the team honored her for reaching the 1,000 point marker and presented her with a signed basketball.

Chapel Hill Mt Pleasant’s Rebekah Crane is the first in the school’s history to score 2000 points. She also owns All-State Player, District MVP and plans on attending Stephen F. Austin next year on a scholarship.

Girls

Clarksville 56 – McLeod 39

Hallsville 46 – Marshall 36

Lindale 59 – Mt Pleasant 57 OT

Paul Pewitt 64 – Queen City 44

Pleasant Grove 86 – Pittsburg 52

Saltillo 70 – Bloomburg 20

Liberty-Eylau 58 – Paris 46

Sulphur Springs 52 – Greenville 31

Winnsboro 67 – Commerce 24

Boys

Commerce 74 – Winnsboro 50

Pleasant Grove 70 – Pittsburg 57

Greenville 41 – No. 4 Sulphur Springs 38 UPSET

Marshall 69 – Hallsville 32

Mt Pleasant travels to Sulphur Springs on Tuesday

Saltillo 72 – Avinger 37

Sulphur Bluff 80 – Bloomburg 35

The Dallas Stars go into the All-Star break after two terrible losses. First 4-1 against the Buffalo Sabres and then 7-0 in Minnesota on Saturday night. Dallas is off until the 27th when they host the Tampa Bay Lightning.

NBA

San Antonio Spurs 107 – Heat 102

LSC

The No. 6 Texas A&M University-Commerce women’s basketball team scored a 91-64 victory over Oklahoma Christian on Saturday afternoon. The win brings the Lions to 17-0 on the season and 11-0 in the Lone Star Conference, and the success was the 500th win in program history. The Lions will return to the court on Thursday as they travel to Silver City, NM.

REGION XIV

Saturday, Angelina women (12-6 4-3) defeated Paris (6-11 3-4) 76-61 and Paris men (7-11 2-7) lost to Bossier Parish (12-6 6-3) 83-79. Paris women host Coastal Bend Wednesday (Jan 22) 5:30 pm while the men travel to Tyler for a 7:00 pm match.

Open tryouts for the Paris Junior College men’s and women’s soccer teams will be held at Noyes Stadium on Saturday (Jan 25). The women’s tryout will be from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm and the men’s tryout will be from 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm. You need to be a high school graduate or 2020 graduating senior.

TX FISHING

The Texas Freshwater Fishing Hall of Fame committee announced Shane Wilson, retired public educator and founder of Fishing’s Future, will be inducted into the hall of fame in 2020 at Athens. Shane Wilson, of South Padre Island, is a retired public educator of 35 years and founder of the non-profit organization Fishing’s Future. Wilson started Fishing’s Future in Texas in 2007, which now expands chapters into 21 states and the United Kingdom.