HS Playoff Details Plus Cowboys’ Pollard Injures Ankle In Today’s Sports Update

Don’t forget this week’s playoff schedule: Paul Pewitt takes on Daingerfield in round four of the playoffs on Friday night at 7:30 pm at Mt Pleasant. The game will be broadcast on STAR Country 96.9, and online at easttexasradio.com. Also Friday, Gilmer will take on Pleasant Grove at 7:00 pm at Longview Lobo Stadium.

Prairiland defeated North Lamar 43-38. Prairiland’s defense locked down in the fourth quarter as they only allowed 4 points from north Lamar in the frame. Baylor Sessums led all scorers with 12 points while Maddie Walters led North Lamar with 11.

In other action, the Chisum Lady Mustangs lost you Bells 58-25. While Detroit beat Savoy 57-31. Daysha Stature led the way with 15 points and 11 rebounds.

On the boy’s side, Detroit was all over Savoy with an 85-12 win over Savoy. It was 5A #5 Sulphur Springs 67 and 4A #17 Paris 61 in Sulphur Springs. Trevon Dennis finishes with 22 points while Jameon Mitchell and Jaelyn Lee each had 12.

It was Chisum over Dodd City 43-40 at home.

The Texas A&M University-Commerce women’s basketball team is the No. 12 ranked team in the nation, as released by the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association on Tuesday. The Lions leaped from No. 20 in the nation in last week’s poll after a pair of wins. This marks the Lions’ ninth-ever appearance in the WBCA Coaches’ Poll and the highest ranking in the history of the program. The Lions were ranked 13th twice during their previous rankings run in 2007-08.

The Dallas Mavericks easily took care of New Orleans last night 118-97. Luka Doncic finished with 33 points and 18 rebounds. Dallas hosts Minnesota tonight.

The Dallas Stars dropped their fourth in a row, 5-1 at Winnipeg. Those two teams will play at the AAC Thursday night.

Dallas Cowboys rookie running back Tony Pollard suffered an ankle injury that kept him out of Tuesday’s practice. It is not yet known whether he will be available to play in Thursday’s game at Chicago. Dallas has only three running backs on the 53-man roster and they have two on the practice squad.

The Final College Football Playoff Poll was released last night. It is the last poll before all of this week’s scheduled conference championship games. Ohio State is No. 1, LSU No. 2, Clemson is 3rd, Georgia 4th, Utah is No. 5, Oklahoma is 6th, Baylor is 7th, Wisconsin No. 8, Florida is 9th and Penn State is No. 10. Alabama dropped to #12.

Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper on Tuesday fired head coach Ron Rivera, two days after an embarrassing 29-21 home loss to the two-win Washington Redskins. It was the Panthers’ third home loss this season to a team with a losing record. Rivera ended his nine-year tenure in Carolina as the winningest coach in team history, with a 76-63-1 regular-season record and a 3-4 postseason mark. He was a two-time NFL Coach of the Year and took the team to Super Bowl 50 following the 2015 season, but finished with only three winning seasons since taking over in 2011.

According to ESPN, Tiger Woods twice turned down offers to play in the controversial Saudi International tournament on the European Tour, but he defended Phil Mickelson’s decision to play the event early next year. Woods, who begins play in the Hero World Challenge today at Albany Golf Club, was offered in the neighborhood of $3 million to play the tournament each of the last two years. He declined.