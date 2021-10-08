Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017
Hess Furniture Appliances Banner Header
Mid America Pet Food Header
Momentum Get a New Polaris Header
cypress basin hospice
Titus Regional Header Oct 2020
Erin Conrad – Edward Jones Header

HS Shooter Makes Bail

Timothy George Simpkins  
Arlington PD

The 18-year-old student accused of a shooting at a Timberview High School in Arlington was released from jail Thursday after posting a $75,000 bond. Officials are accusing Timothy George Simpkins of opening fire in a classroom. Thursday, a shot 15-year-old student remained in critical condition, and a 25-year-old teacher was in good condition. Another person suffered an undisclosed injury. Police have said the shooting happened after a fight, but Simpkins’ family said he had been bullied and robbed twice at school.

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved                                     