HS Softball And March Madness In Today’s Sports Update

Friday night began district play for the North Lamar Pantherettes. After falling behind 4–2 after three innings North Lamar battled back to score three runs and get the win 5–4. Karsyn Iltis led the team at the plate as she went 3 for 4 with an RBI. Jaycie Hall finished with a pair of hits and a pair of RBI’s. North Lamar and Paris will play Tuesday night.

The Prairiland Lady Patriots took the championship of the Blue Bracket in the Hope Arkansas softball tournament this weekend. Senior catcher Kayla Spray received a Debra McMasters scholarship as well.

On the baseball diamond, North Lamar Panthers fell to Pittsburg 4–1. Paris lost to Pleasant Grove 9–0. It was Chisum defeating Cooper 13–2. And Prairiland lost to Winnsboro 4–3.

The Texas A&M University-Commerce men’s basketball team fell 77–61 to No. 3 West Texas A&M on Saturday night in the semifinal round of the NCAA Division II South Central Regional Tournament. After a close first half, the Lions fell behind in the second half and could not overcome the deficit. The loss brings the Lions to 24–9 on the season.

And the Dallas Stars went to a shootout for the first time all season last night. Unfortunately for them, they lost 3–2 in the shootout to Vancouver.

The brackets are set and March Madness is about to begin. Your number one seed in the East is Duke, they will play the winner of NC Central/North Dakota State who will play Tuesday. Virginia is the top seed in the South. They will face Gardner-Webb on Friday. Ole Miss and OU will also battle on Friday. The No. 2 seed Tennessee Volunteers will play Colgate Friday. The No. 1 seed in the Midwest regional, North Carolina, play Iowa on Friday. And the number one seed in the West is Gonzaga, plays the winner of Fairleigh Dickinson/Prarieview A&M who will play Tuesday. Texas Tech is the No. 3 seed and will play Northern Kentucky.

The Miami Dolphins have agreed to terms with quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick on a two-year contract. The $11-million contract contains incentives that could boost the deal to between $17-million and $20-million. Fitzpatrick could fill the opening starting quarterback role that was vacated when the Dolphins traded Ryan Tannehill to the Tennessee Titans on Friday.

Rory McIlroy made two late birdies amid the wild theatrics of Sunday at The Players Championship and closed with a 2-under 70 to win the next best thing to a major. McIlroy could not afford to make a mistake over the final hour because of Jim Furyk, the 48-year-old former Ryder Cup captain who nearly pulled off a stunner at the TPC Sawgrass. Furyk capped off a 67 with a shot into 3 feet for birdie on the 18th to take the lead.

Recovering from a pit road speeding penalty with the help of a timely caution, Kyle Busch collected his 200th NASCAR national series victory with a dominating win in Sunday’s Auto Club 400 at Auto Club Speedway. At the same venue that gave Busch his first Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series victory in 2005, the driver of the No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota beat runner-up Joey Logano to the finish line by a comfortable 2.354 seconds to earn his 53rd win in the series and his second straight this season.