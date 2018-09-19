HS Volleyball Plus Cowboys Re-Sign Butler In Today’s Sports

In a matchup of top 25 teams, the Prairiland Lady Patriots defeated North Lamar in four sets. After dropping the first set Prairiland took the next three. Both teams will begin district next. Prairiland on Friday at home against Commerce. North Lamar will travel to Paris next Tuesday. Speaking of Paris they opened up district last night with a straight set win over Pittsburg. Tori Weatherford had 27 assists in the win. In other volleyball action, Chisum fell to Farmersville in straight sets while Rivercrest swept Detroit.

In the latest Harris poll, the Paris Wildcats have moved up to number 20 after they defeated Gilmer last Friday night.

Brice Butler, who spent parts of three seasons with Dallas, signed with the Cowboys on Tuesday. To make room for Butler, undrafted rookie safety Tyree Robinson was waived, which indicates the Cowboys believe starting safety Xavier Woods will be able to make his season debut Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks. He missed the first two games with a hamstring injury suffered in the preseason.

Antonio Brown does not want to be traded by the Steelers and was not with the team Monday because he was dealing with a personal matter, his agent said Tuesday. Brown got into a sideline confrontation with offensive coordinator Randy Fichtner during Sunday’s 42-37 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs and responded ‘Trade me let’s find out’ to a former Steelers staff member who tweeted Brown wouldn’t be the same player without quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will have a decision to make after this week’s Monday Night Football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers: continue to ride the hot streak of backup quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick, who has brought them to 2-0 for the first time since 2010, or let starter Jameis Winston take back the reins when he returns from his three-game suspension. Wide receiver DeSean Jackson says they should stay with Fitzpatrick. He’s been playing on fire right now,” Jackson said on Monday. “With the way the team is rallying behind him and just playing lights-out football, you have to kind of honor it.

In a letter sent to NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, NFL Players Association executive director DeMaurice Smith and president of the Pro Football Hall of Fame C. David Baker on Tuesday, many high-profile Pro Football Hall of Famers said they would not attend the annual induction ceremony until Hall of Famers receive health insurance and an annual salary that includes a share of league revenue. But some of those Hall of Famers that supposedly had signed the letter, including Jerry Rice and Kurt Warner, said later Tuesday that while they support the idea of improved benefits for all players, they never said they would boycott Hall of Fame induction ceremonies.

Here is this week’s high school football schedule for Friday night Mt Pleasant travels to Paris with a 7:30 pm kick on KLAKE 97.7. Mt Vernon will be on the road at Winnsboro on STAR 96.9. Sulphur Springs will head to Royce City on STAR 95.9. Daingerfield will host Dekalb, Gilmer is at home with Carthage, Hughes Springs will travel to Tatum, Paul Pewitt will take on Waskom on the road and Rivercrest will host Prairiland.

The Dallas Stars opened up their preseason schedule Tuesday night with a 5–3 win over the St. Louis Blues. Alexander Radulov had two goals for Dallas. Tyler Seguin also had a goal for the Stars.

And for the second straight game, the Rangers were shut out. This time it was a 4–0 game to the Tampa Bay Rays. That series will conclude this afternoon on 1490 AM and 96.3 FM. Pregame at 12:30. First pitch at 1:05