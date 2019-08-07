HS Volleyball Results and Frisco Wins Big in Today’s Sports Update

The Paris Lady Cats opened the volleyball season with a thrilling five-set win over Forney Tuesday night. Paris was on the verge of falling behind 2–0 to Forney before coming back for the win. It’s the first win for new head coach Ashley Green.

The North Lamar Pantherettes split their two games. Taking the match against Sherman and then falling to Sulphur Springs.

After a quiet last few games at the plate, the Frisco RoughRiders broke through Tuesday night, knocking off Corpus Christi 9–3. The Riders scored in every inning between the third and seventh. Brendon Davis and Eliezer Alvarez each drove in three runs as part of the barrage. Rehabbers Luke Farrell and Yohander Mendez each began their rehab assignments with the Riders Tuesday. Farrell allowed two runs in one inning of work while Mendez tossed two scoreless frames. The Riders tied a season-high for walks in a nine-inning game by drawing eight fee passes.

The Dallas Cowboys Defensive End Robert Quinn left practice early Tuesday due to a fractured hand. Quinn will require surgery but is expected to be ready for week one.

Ezekiel Elliott has made it known that he is prepared to sit out the entire 2019 season if a new contract is not reached. Elliott is under contract for the next two seasons.

And the Rangers game with Cleveland was rained out Tuesday. They will play a double header today on 1490am and 96.3fm KPLT. Pregame is at 11:30 with first pitch at 12:10.