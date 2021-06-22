Huertas Takes Command OF DLA Distribution Red River, Texas

Army Lt. Col. Seth M. Olmstead relinquished command to Army Lt. Col. Sonia I. Huertas during a change of command ceremony at Defense Logistics Agency Distribution Red River, Texas, June 18.

A native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, Huertas enlisted in the Army as a personnel specialist in 1999. After reaching the rank of Sgt. she attended Officer Candidate School at Fort Benning, Georgia. She commissioned as a transportation officer in 2001. After commissioning, Huertas joined the 109th Transportation Company, Mannheim, Germany, where she served as a platoon leader. While there, she deployed with her platoon in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom. Later, she served as a movement control officer with the 1st Transportation Movement Control Agency until assigned to the Headquarters and Headquarters Company as the company executive officer in March 2005.

Huertas deployed to Iraq again in 2006 as part of the 10th Mountain Division, 4th Mobile Transportation Regiment Military Transition Team Infantry Brigade Combat Team where she served as an advisor to the Iraqi Army while embedded with them. Huertas’ next assignment was with U.S. Army Central- Kuwait as a mobility officer responsible for container distribution in Iraq, Afghanistan and Kuwait. In June 2010, she commanded Headquarters and Headquarters Detachment 595th Transportation Terminal Group forward stationed in Kuwait. Subsequently, she held several staff positions to include project manager for the Joint Military Working Dog Quick Reaction Test, Afghanistan. In 2014, she served as the executive officer for the multi component Combat Service Support Battalion, 348 Regiment, 158th Infantry Brigade, Camp Blanding Florida, while simultaneously serving as an observer and controller. After serving as an executive officer, Huertas deployed to U.S. Central Command – Kuwait as the Deputy Future Operation Division and Senior Joint Operational Planning and Execution System analyst. After her deployment to Kuwait, she served as a branch chief in the Army National Guard G4, Temple Army National Guard Readiness Center, Arlington, Virginia, and later was assigned to the Department of the Army G-1 as part of the Talent Management Task Force.

Huertas is a graduate of Transportation Officer Basic Course, the Combined Logistics Captain Career Course, and the Army Command and General Staff College. Her military awards and decorations include the Defense Meritorious Service, Meritorious Service Medal with 3 Oak Leaf Clusters, Army Commendation Medal with Silver (2 Oak Leaf Clusters), Joint Achievement Medal, Army Achievement Medal (2 Oak Leaf Clusters), Army Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary, Global War on Terrorism, Armed Forces Service Medal and Humanitarian Service Medal (2 Oak Leaf Clusters), Army Service Ribbon, Overseas Service Ribbon (with 2 numeral) ,Combat Action Badge, United States Army Staff Identification Badge and the Order of Saint Christopher.

Defense Logistics Agency Distribution Red River, Texas, DLA Distribution Red River, Texas’, primary mission is to provide distribution services and tailored logistics solutions of the highest quality, on time and at the best value to the warfighter and other customers. The distribution center provides distribution support for Class IX repair parts and secondary items for tracked and wheeled vehicles, aircraft and major weapon systems. These distribution services are housed in a state-of-the-art distribution facility. This facility became operational in 1998 and provides for receipt, storage, packaging/marking and shipping functions to be performed under one roof.

A Major Subordinate Command of the Defense Logistics Agency, DLA Distribution is the Department

of Defense’s storage and distribution provider. Services include receiving, storing, and issuing supplies as well as providing other tailored services to increase warfighter readiness. DLA Distribution offers best value supply chain solutions through a broad range of services including storage, distribution, customized kits, and specialized packaging as well as transportation support and technology development. DLA Distribution’s customers include U.S. Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force, Space Force and other federal agencies.