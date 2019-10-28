Huffman Heads Home in Today’s Hollywood Update

TMZ posted video yesterday of Ben Affleck stumbling out of a Hollywood Halloween party with a mask on. His friend tells People magazine, ”Sobriety is difficult and elusive for everyone struggling with addiction. Ben has acknowledged he’s going to slip up from time to time. It was never as if this was simply behind him.”

A source tells People magazine that Ben went to Jennifer Garner’s home to tell her about his mistake. “You could tell that it wasn’t an easy thing for him, but Ben owned his mistake. He said it happens, that he slipped up but that it won’t happen again. It was a smart move because now the story is basically over. He looked tired.”

The NY Post says Ben Affleck recently changed his dating profile and dating profile song on the app Raya. A source tells the newspaper, ”He changed the song and almost all of the photos. He’s still on it but it’s all different now. His new song is ‘Guava Jelly’ by Bob Marley. He seems to want a real partner and is not looking to date a celebrity. He is private and is in a good space right now. He has his kids and is focusing on work, but is ready to be in love again.’

Desperate Housewives star Felicity Huffman was released from prison on Friday. She was sentenced to 14 days behind bars for paying a test proctor $15,000 to fix her daughter’s SAT scores so she could get into a better university. Felicity got out three days early for good behavior.

TMZ says before Felicity entered prison, Anderson Cooper, Gayle King, Savannah Guthrie and George Stephanopoulos all called her about doing interviews following her release. The website claims Felicity thought Gayle’s pitch was less salacious than that of ABC and NBC’s. Felicity is still deciding, who she is going to talk to.

A source tells Hollywoodlife.com, “Felicity is so relieved to be finished with her prison sentence and just wants to focus on moving forward with her and her family’s lives. Felicity still has plenty of community service to finish and she’s still on probation, but the part of her sentence that she was dreading the most is behind her.”

Billboard magazine says a Lady Gaga impersonator fooled people at a charity event during the Women of Global Change Conference in Las Vegas on Friday. The impersonator walked onto stage in a pink pants suit and big hat. She then sat at a piano and sang “You and I” and a “Million Reasons.” Impersonator Tierney Allen tells the magazine that she had no intention of misleading the attendees, The conference’s emcee confused the crowd when she told then the real Lady Gaga was on stage.

The NY Post says the NYPD arrested Eric Rosa yesterday for attempting to break into David Schwimmer’s Manhattan home. Rosa tried to smash his way into the house with a brick. He was caught in the backyard.

The NY Post says Dennis Quaid proposed to his 26-year old fiancee, Laura Savoie, with a diamond that is five centuries old. Laura posted, “In Tuscany, we met and befriended Giorgio Bulgari, the last heir of the Bulgari family still designing and making jewelry. The last stone he showed us was a wild card he threw into the mix, an old mine cut cushion estimated to be up to 5 centuries old. It’s so special and perfect.”

Kim Kardashian tells E! News that Kanye West has banned their daughter, North, from wearing makeup and crop tops until she is a teenager. “North is trying to get in on the makeup, but she’s being blocked heavily because her dad has stopped all makeup for her until she is a teenager. It’s a big discussion, a big fight in the household right now but it is what’s best. I think as a parent you just learn and figure it out as you go and we realized we didn’t really want her to wear makeup at a young age but she sees her mom putting on lipstick and lip gloss.”

The NY Daily News says Prince’s biography, “The Beautiful Ones”, will be released tomorrow. The paper has published an excerpt about his mother that reads, “She would spend up what little $ the family had 4 survival on partying with her friends, then trespass in2 my bedroom, ‘borrow’ my personal $ that eye’d gotten from babysitting local kids, & then chastise me 4 even questioning her regarding the broken promises she made 2 pay me back.”

The Daily Mail claims Meghan Markle’s half-sister, Samantha, is being investigated by the police for online bullying. The police received complaints from people in four countries about the way Samantha has been treating Meghan. A Polk County, Florida Sheriff tells the Sunday Mirror, ”There have been multiple reports of allegations of cyber-bullying made. It is a large and widespread investigation and is likely to be a long process.”

A new survey by The Telegraph reveals that 55% of Brits like Meghan Markle while 45% don’t.

The NY Post says the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, in Hollywood, Florida, recently held their grand opening. Johnny Depp, Morgan Freeman, Tyson Beckford, Khloe Kardashian, Sofia Vergara and Aerosmith’s Joe Perry were among those who toured the guitar-shaped hotel. A Johnny Depp impersonator fooled people when he arrived for the event. A source tells the newspaper, “He looked just like him. He walked the red carpet and was taking photos with fans. Everyone thought it was him.”