More than 400 pounds of marijuana was seized after a traffic stop on an 18- wheeler by Harrison County deputies. The truck had been stopped for a moving equipment violation on US 59. Thirty-three-year-old Brandon Ashly Beck of Chicago was charged with possession of 50 to 2,000 pounds of marijuana. He remains behind bars under $100,000 bond.

