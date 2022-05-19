cypress basin hospice
Huge TI Plant To Be Build In Sherman

Governor Greg Abbott, state and local officials at TI groundbreaking

Groundbreaking ceremonies were held Wednesday  for a new $30 billion Texas Instruments computer chip manufacturing facility in Sherman. It’s located on U.S. 75 at the site of the company’s current plant. The site is designed to support up to four facilities to supply high-demand computer components. The complex is expected to create 3,000 new jobs. The first products from the factory are expected in 2025.

TI was founded in Dallas in 1930 and has additional locations in Richardson and Sugar Land. Ranked number 210 on the list of Fortune 500 companies, TI is one of the largest employers in the state and the only semiconductor company headquartered in Texas.

