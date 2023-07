82,000 fans filled AT&T Stadium Saturday for a soccer game most Texans never imagined they’d witness this close to home. Real Madrid took on FC Barcelona in an El Clasico match that’s part of the Soccer Champions Tour, an effort to bring European clubs to American soil. FIFA officials were in DFW taking a look at operations at AT&T Stadium ahead of the 2026 World Cup. While the Commission expects to host eight games, confirmation will come this fall.