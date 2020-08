Hughes Springs Masonic Lodge is hosting a live-saving blood drive Saturday from 11:00 am until 2:00 pm. It is at 918, E. First. They’ll test donations for the COVID-19 antibody to identify potential convalescent plasma donors for patients fighting the illness. It will reveal if you’ve had COVID-19, but not that you now have it by drawing a small tube of blood during the donation process. You will receive the results by email within two weeks.