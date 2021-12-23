Hughes Springs Fire

In Hughes Springs, seven families have lost everything they own, including Christmas presents for their children. Firefighters received the call just before 5:00 Thursday morning at the Patman-Switch apartments on South Pecan. According to Fire Chief Jay Cates, the fire hit eight apartments spreading through the attic. Units from Daingerfield, Linden, Avinger, and Crossroads helped Hughes Springs. The state fire marshal’s office is investigating, and everyone got out unharmed, but they lost everything. Contact Hughes Springs City Hall if you want to donate money or give items.