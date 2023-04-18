Hughes Springs Man Gets 20 Years

Timothy Jan Leftwich

A jury has sentenced Timothy Jan Leftwich, 62, of Hughes Springs, guilty of a 2020 sexual assault of a delivery driver to a 20-year prison sentence. They charged Leftwich with second-degree sexual assault in 2020 after luring a delivery driver into his home while she was on the job. The victim stated Leftwich lured her into his house, sexually assaulted her, and allowed her to leave. After officials searched his home to confirm the allegations, he was arrested and booked into the Cass County Jail on Nov. 25, 2020. In addition to the sentence of 20 years in prison, Leftwich will owe $30,000 in total fines.