Hughes Springs Man Involved In Fatal Accident

At 9:15 Monday morning, there was a three-vehicle fatal crash on Toll-49, approximately five miles northwest of Tyler. The driver of a 2004 Freightliner towing a food trailer traveled south on Toll-49 when the trailer became detached from the truck and crossed into the northbound lane where it struck a northbound 2005 Toyota Tundra. A 2019 Land Rover, also traveling north behind the Tundra, hit the back of the trailer. The Freightliner driver, Steven Fredrick Elgin, 38, of Hughes Springs, was not injured. The driver of the Toyota Tundra was Kelly Michelle Hall, 49, of Tyler. Judge Johnson pronounced Hall at the scene. April Michelle Files, 42, of Houston, was driving the Land Rover and is a Tyler hospital in stable condition.