Hugo Officer Hospitalized After Collision With Horses

Photo From Choctaw County Sheriff Terry Park’s Facebook PageA collision with horses has sent a Hugo Police Officer to the hospital. His car landed on a barbed wire fence in Choctaw County around 6:30 am Sunday. Tyler Shelby, 29,  was driving a Ford Taurus westward on Highway 70 when he struck the horses, went off the road, hit a telephone pole, and his car landed on the fence. They transported him to Paris’ hospital with leg and head injuries.

A Hugo Police Department Officer, Tyler Shelby, was headed home this morning, and three horses were on the road as he topped the hill. One landed on top of his unit. He had broken bones in one leg and nose and a concussion. Prayers for the officer cause this could have been worse than it was. Our prayers are with the officer. Chief of Police John Mitchell, Kassie Shelby

