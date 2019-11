Hugo Parkinson Support Group meets Saturday (Nov 9) at 2:00 pm in Hugo Health & Rehabilitation Center, 1001 Heritage Way in Hugo. SPEAKER: Donell Rogers, Muskogee, OK. PROGRAM; 202 changes to Medicare, Medicaid & Supplements. If you have questions about Parkinson’s, please join us to receive factual information. EVERYONE IS WELCOME Refreshments will be served. FOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT: Linda: 580-743-1983 Martha: 580-326-9195 Home 580-317-3323 Cell