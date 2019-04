https://www.facebook.com/CityofHugoOklahomaPoliceDepartment/

Hugo PD 2

Hugo PD 3

Hugo PD 1

Hugo Police is investigating after a robbery at the Pizza Hut on East Jackson Street shortly after 8:00 am Thursday. The suspect entered the restaurant through a back door, confronted an employee, pressed an object against the employee and demanded money. The suspect then fled with an undisclosed amount of money. There were no injuries.