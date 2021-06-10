" /> Hugo Police Officer Saves Baby’s Life – EastTexasRadio.com
Titus Regional Orthopedic Sports Medicine Header
Bobcat of North Texas Header
Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017
Hess Lawn Mower Header
Momentum Polaris Get Outside Now
Cypress Basin Hospice Radney Foster June 2021

Hugo Police Officer Saves Baby’s Life

4 hours ago

They are hailing a rookie Hugo Police Officer as a hero for saving the life of a three-week-old baby. Tara Taylor of Hugo had just fed the baby and had finished burping when he stopped breathing, turned dark brown, and was unresponsive. She calls 911 for the EMS, but Officer Michael Kelly was the first on the scene and immediately started resuscitation. The baby soon responded, and his color returned. They took him to Paris Regional Medical Center, and they transferred him to Children’s Hospital in Dallas as a precaution.

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved                                     