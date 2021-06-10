Hugo Police Officer Saves Baby’s Life

They are hailing a rookie Hugo Police Officer as a hero for saving the life of a three-week-old baby. Tara Taylor of Hugo had just fed the baby and had finished burping when he stopped breathing, turned dark brown, and was unresponsive. She calls 911 for the EMS, but Officer Michael Kelly was the first on the scene and immediately started resuscitation. The baby soon responded, and his color returned. They took him to Paris Regional Medical Center, and they transferred him to Children’s Hospital in Dallas as a precaution.