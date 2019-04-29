Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017
Momentum Motorsports Job Openings
Morrell banner
cypress basin hospice
Hess Lay-Z-Boy Recliner Header

Hugo Police Shoot Four in Arrest Standoff

2 hours ago

 

A robbery suspect and three children were shot Friday afternoon by Hugo police. The OSBI says the officers were trying to make contact with 21- year -old William Devaughn  Smith when the shots were fired after he allegedly attempted to run over them. Smith was in a vehicle with a woman and 4 children. HE was wounded, treated and released and then arrested. Three wounded children were transported to a trauma hospital  with what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries. Smith is the suspect in an armed robbery of the Hugo Pizza Hut earlier in April. The officers have been placed on administrative leave.

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved                                     