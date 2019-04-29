Hugo Police Shoot Four in Arrest Standoff

A robbery suspect and three children were shot Friday afternoon by Hugo police. The OSBI says the officers were trying to make contact with 21- year -old William Devaughn Smith when the shots were fired after he allegedly attempted to run over them. Smith was in a vehicle with a woman and 4 children. HE was wounded, treated and released and then arrested. Three wounded children were transported to a trauma hospital with what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries. Smith is the suspect in an armed robbery of the Hugo Pizza Hut earlier in April. The officers have been placed on administrative leave.