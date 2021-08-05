Human Trafficking Meeting In Sulphur Springs August 11

As a service to the community, next Wednesday’s (Aug. 11, 2021) Sulphur Springs Kiwanis Club program will focus on the huge and growing crisis of Human Trafficking – including in Sulphur Springs and Hopkins County. The public is invited to attend the 30-minute presentation beginning at 12:30 pm in the Fellowship Hall of League Street Church of Christ – please use the rear (west) entrance.

The speaker, Julie Prettyman, from Greenville, experienced having a member of her extended family become a victim of human trafficking and is both knowledgeable and passionate about preventing horrific damage to children and families that are victims of human trafficking for both manual labor and the sex trade.

For years worldwide estimates have ranked human trafficking as the number 2 criminal activity, exceeded in dollar value only by drugs. Recent estimates now indicate that human trafficking may now be the number 1 criminal enterprise worldwide.

This meeting next Wednesday is meant to help raise awareness locally so our families and children can be on the lookout for warning signs that someone is being targeted.

Please attend this meeting and help promote the meeting throughout our community verbally and through social media posts so the largest number of people possible can become informed about this very real danger. Prepare to be alarmed. The 30-minute program will end with the opportunity to ask questions.