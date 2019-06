Come out and support the Lamar County Humane Associations Annual Gala, the Dog Days of Summer (and cats too), Saturday evening June 29th at the Love Civic Center. Food will be catered by On Top of It Catering, there will be a cash bar, lots of great silent and live auction items and a great band playing music from the 80’s and 90’s the Mullet Boys. Best of all, all of the proceeds benefit the Lamar County Humane Association and all that they do.