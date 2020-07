Video of a large-scale party at a property near Mabank in Van Zandt County is getting a lot of attention from authorities. You can see hundreds of dancing and partying people in a field during a trail ride and campout. Enforcement of social distancing didn’t appear, and only a few in the crowd were wearing masks. The group had no permit for the event, and allegedly violated several of the governor’s Executive Orders, including limiting outside gatherings to no more than ten people.