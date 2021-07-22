Hunt County Democratic Party Vice Chairman Running For U.S. Congress

Doc Shelby

https://www.docshelby.com/

GREENVILLE, Texas- July 21, 2021. Hunt County Democratic Party vice-chairman Doc Shelby of Royse City is set to announce his run for US Congress on July 30 in Greenville. Shelby will be seeking the party’s nomination in the Texas 4th Congressional district, which currently runs along with Grayson’s Red River Valley counties eastward to Bowie County. It also includes Collin County, Rockwall County, and eastward along with the I-30 corridor counties to Texarkana. In all 18 counties.

Supporters inside Northeast Texas Democratic party politics say Doc’s passion for community and civic service is a lifetime affair. His service and experience as Democratic Party precinct chair and Vice Chairman of the Hunt County Democratic Party has uniquely positioned him to represent Northeast Texans in the 4th Congressional District, they say.

The announce event is scheduled for Friday, July 30 at 12 noon – 12:30 pm at 3900 Joe Ramsey Blvd. Longbranch Medical Park Campus, in Greenville, and the public is invited. Greenville City Councilman Kenneth Freeman will introduce Shelby.

Doc is the oldest of six children born to sharecropper Bennie Lee and his wife, Beulah Shelby. Raised in the small panhandle town of Bovina, Doc learned the value of commitment to hard work and determination by working alongside his father, where he drove tractors, maintained crops, hauled hay, and feed livestock.

By the time Doc graduated high school, his commitment to excellence had earned him All-District, All-South Plains, and All-State honors on the gridiron and a scholarship to McMurray College. That is where he again excelled in the TIAA College Conference, earning first-team All-Conference in 1977 and Honorable Mentioned All-American in 1977. While attending McMurray, Doc took on the added responsibility of teaching behavior modification, motor skills, and life skills to the special needs children and adults at the Abilene State School.

He would eventually meet his wife Brenda while working at the Abilene State School, and the couple married on November 14, 1980. They have two children Autdom Shelby Tully and Bennielee Shelby, Son-in-law Kyle Tully, Daughter-in-law Micah Wallace Shelby, and three grandchildren Rowen Tully, Journie Mata, and Iniya Shelby. Doc credits his experience with Abilene State School for learning the value of compassion, empathy, and respect for all people.

Doc’s commitment to mentoring and guiding youths resulted in 25 years of part-time officiating in UIL high school sports, highlighted by service as Booster Club President for Greenville ISD in 2007-2008.

Doc’s corporate career is grounded in 31 years of service for Frit o-Lay, where he built and maintained new route sales in rural regions of Southeast Oklahoma and Northeast Texas.

Following Shelby’s campaign announcement, he will attend a kick-off reception co-hosted by local personality Friendlee and Greenville businesswoman Emily Cozine. That event is scheduled for 7:00 pm-8:30 pm at the Landmark Building in downtown Greenville.