Hunt County Detention Officer Recovering After Attack

A Hunt County Detention officer has been released from the hospital and will continue to recover at home, after she was assaulted and seriously injured by an inmate. Inmate Brandon Laray Galloway allegedly struck and knocked to the ground a medical officer, leaving her unconscious. Other officers came to her aid and one of them was injured while subduing Galloway. Galloway now faces additional Charges of Aggravated Assault of a Public Servant and Assault of a Public Servant.