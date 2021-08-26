Rocky Point Adventures Header
Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017
cypress basin hospice
Hess Lawn Mower Header
Titus Regional Header Oct 2020
Momentum Polaris Get Outside Now
Erin Conrad – Edward Jones Header
Mid America Pet Food Header

Hunt County Detention Officer Recovering After Attack

Dave Kirkpatrick 4 hours ago

Brandon Laray Galloway

A Hunt County Detention officer has been released from the hospital and will continue to recover at home, after she was assaulted and seriously injured by an inmate. Inmate Brandon Laray Galloway allegedly struck and knocked to the ground a medical officer, leaving her unconscious. Other officers came to her aid and one of them was injured while subduing Galloway. Galloway now faces additional Charges of Aggravated Assault of a Public Servant and Assault of a Public Servant.

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved                                     