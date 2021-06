The Hunt County grand jury will meet Friday. The panel is expected to consider the murder case of 43-year-old Kerith Gilstrap of Greenville. He’s accused in the death of Christopher James Hawkins, who died in a fire on Bourland Street. Also to be considered is the case of 22-year-old Dylan Mark Owen of Cooper. He’s charged with 2 counts of Intoxication Manslaughter and 1 count of Intoxication Assault in connection with a crash on Hwy 34 that killed two people and injured