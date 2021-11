Tyrone Jamaal Williams

A jury has ruled execution for Tyrone Jamaal Williams, 35, of San Marcos, for the murders of a Hunt County woman and her mother in 2016 at Commerce. After nearly four hours of deliberation, the jury handed over their decision around 8:30 Thursday evening. Williams killed Nichole Elizabeth Gonzales, 27, and her mother, Vicki ann Gonzales, 51, at their residence outside of Commerce in June 2016.