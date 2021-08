St

ate Troopers have arrested an 18-year-old Hunt County man for allegedly causing a crash that claimed two lives. Hunter Keith Dawson of Wolfe City was charged with 2 counts of Intoxication Manslaughter and 1 count of illegally carrying a weapon. Troopers say Dawson was asleep in his pickup on Hwy 50 when an 18 wheeler swerved to avoid him, and overturned several times. The driver and passenger in the big rig were killed.