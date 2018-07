A Hunt County jury has found Michael Glen Garza, of Quinlan, guilty of murdering University Park Fire Department Captain Robert L. Poynter III. Garza was then sentenced to 99 years in prison. Prosecutors say Garza and Poynter’s wife, Chacey Lynn Poynter, acted together in the fatal shooting. Chacy has been charged with conspiracy to commit murder in the case but has not yet been to trial.