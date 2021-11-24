Hunt County Man Guilty Of Federal Wire Fraud

Prosecutors say that Tanner Jackson, 32, of Hunt County, pleaded guilty to federal wire fraud charges. Jackson operated Top Body Armor and Bullet Proof Armor out of his home in Celeste. He tricked the government into giving his company nearly a $200,000 contract. Prosecutors say he sold faulty Chinese-made equipment that they sent to troops overseas. As a result, the government removed helmets and body armor from his companies from service. Jackson will pay more than $184,000 in restitution and face up to 20 years in prison.