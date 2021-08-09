Hunt County Man Sentenced For Indecency

A 27-year-old Greenville man has been sentenced to prison after being convicted in Hunt County of Indecency with a Child by Sexual Contact. A charge of sexual assault was dismissed. Brandon Kempf received 4 years in prison on each charge, to be served concurrently and must register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.
Related Articles
Record High Demand For Travel Nurses
5 hours ago
Dallas ISD Mask Mandate
5 hours ago
Hospitalizations In TSA-F
5 hours ago
Free Vaccines At Paris High School Tuesday 08.10
5 hours ago