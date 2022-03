Thirty-year-year-old Brook Ashley Craig has been sentenced by a Hunt County jail to 30 years in prison and a $10,000 fine after pleading guilty to killing a child in December of 2017. She had originally been charged with capital murder but entered the plea to a lesser charge of Murder. Prosecutors say she had fired a gun at a car in an attempt to kill Cameron Castillo. Instead, the round hit 7-year-old Kaden Green and killed him.