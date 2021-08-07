Hunt Regional Emergency Center – Commerce Closed Due To Pandemic

The COVID surge in Northeast Texas has forced the closure of the Hunt Regional Emergency Center in Commerce. The staff from the ER in Commerce is now working at the one in Greenville because of the urgent situation there. The hospital says it’s because of the critical Covid surge – and says on its website if someone has an emergency – to call 911 or go to the nearest emergency room in Greenville or Quinlin. The goal is for the Commerce Emergency center to reopen by the end of August. The hospital is asking that anyone who has not been vaccinated to please do so, as soon as possible.