Hurricane Cristobal?

The storm continues on a northern track toward Louisiana, but Texas is not in the clear yet. Tropical Storm Cristobal formed in the Gulf of Mexico on Tuesday and is forecast to make landfall as a strong storm along the Louisiana coast early next week, but Texas isn’t totally in the clear yet.

This week was the official kick-off to the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season, and it’s already turning out to be busy. We already had Arthur and Bertha form in the second half of May.

Cristobal is the earliest we have had the third named storm form on record, and records go back to 1851.

Where will Tropical Storm Cristobal go?

The official forecast track from the Hurricane Center takes the storm north across the central Gulf of Mexico, toward the upper Texas or Louisiana coast on Sunday afternoon.

RELATED: Tropical Storm Cristobal: Spaghetti models, forecast track and position

The latest as of 4:00 am CST Wednesday: NHC latest forecast shows landfall of a strong tropical storm in Vermilion Bay, LA, on Monday at 1:00 am. Houston is still on the left side of the cone. Texas is not in the clear yet.