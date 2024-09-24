ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 1
Hurricane Helene?

Helene will undoubtedly form over the next couple of days. The good news for Southeast Texas is that it is heading for the Eastern Gulf of Mexico. What could be a significant hurricane looks like it will land on Thursday, perhaps near the Florida Panhandle. It is a tropical system expected to intensify rapidly into a tropical storm and then a hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico before making landfall somewhere over Florida this week.

Sin duda, Helene se formará en los próximos días. La buena noticia para el sureste de Texas es que se dirige al este del Golfo de México. Lo que podría ser un huracán significativo parece que tocará tierra el jueves, tal vez cerca del Panhandle de Florida. Se espera que el sistema tropical se intensifique rápidamente hasta convertirse en una tormenta tropical y luego en un huracán en el Golfo de México antes de tocar tierra en algún lugar de Florida esta semana.

