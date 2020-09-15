" /> Hurricane Sally – EastTexasRadio.com
North Texas Paving Group Header
Morrell banner
Access Financial Group
cypress basin hospice
Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017
Dane McLamore Header
Momentum Polaris Spring Sales Event 2020
Hess Lawn Mower Header

Hurricane Sally

4 hours ago

Sally reached hurricane strength on Monday and went up to a category 2 before weakening to a one this morning. The main threat is it will be a rainmaker. It is moving at two miles an hour, which you could out walk. Hurricane Sally is just one of several systems churning in an extremely active Atlantic basin. We’re also keeping an eye on Hurricane Paulette, Tropical Storm Teddy, Tropical Storm Vicky, Tropical Depression Rene and disturbance, and a tropical wave that should emerge off the coast of Africa in the coming days.

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved                                     