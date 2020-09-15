Sally reached hurricane strength on Monday and went up to a category 2 before weakening to a one this morning. The main threat is it will be a rainmaker. It is moving at two miles an hour, which you could out walk. Hurricane Sally is just one of several systems churning in an extremely active Atlantic basin. We’re also keeping an eye on Hurricane Paulette, Tropical Storm Teddy, Tropical Storm Vicky, Tropical Depression Rene and disturbance, and a tropical wave that should emerge off the coast of Africa in the coming days.