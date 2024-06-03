Hurricane Season Could Pose Problems For Texas

This hurricane season comes with a warning for Texans. It’s June, which is the start of the Atlantic hurricane season. And it comes as rain has pounded much of the state. State climatologist John Nielsen-Gammon says an early storm would be dangerous because the ground is saturated. He says the flood risk will stay around for a while. Federal forecasters predict this will be one of the most active seasons on record. They anticipate up to 25 named storms, 13 hurricanes, and seven major hurricanes.
