Hurricanes Going Greek For First Time

Information as of Sunday 8:30 am

Tropical Storm Beta is tracking through the northwest Gulf of Mexico and poses threats of flooding rainfall, storm surge, and gusty winds to Texas and Louisiana early this week.

Current Alerts

A tropical storm warning is in effect from Port Aransas, Texas to Morgan City, Louisiana, including Houston and Victoria, Texas, and Cameron, Louisiana. Tropical storm conditions (winds 39 mph or greater) are already occurring in parts of southwestern Louisiana. The gusty winds will spread into the Texas coast’s warning areas by later Sunday or early Monday.

A storm surge warning is also in effect from Port Aransas, Texas, to the Rockefeller Wildlife Refuge, Louisiana, including Copano Bay, Aransas Bay, San Antonio Bay, Matagorda Bay, Galveston Bay, Sabine Lake, and Lake Calcasieu.