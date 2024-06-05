Sandlin Header 2022
Hwy 82/287 Yard Sale This Weekend

The Red River Valley Tourism Association is hosting a two-day Highway 82/287-yard sale, garage sale, sidewalk sale, farmers’ market, and flea market along the 425 miles of U.S. 82 and U.S. 287 corridors. The sale runs through 25 towns and across more than 400 miles of highway from New Boston to the east to Quanah, Vernon, and Seymour to the west. Due to popular demand, another sale will be on September 6 and 7.

