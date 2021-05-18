I-30 At Loop 301 To Titus County Gets Facelift

Texas Department of Transportation officials announced that a project to improve traction on the pavement surface of I-30 in Hopkins County would begin May 31.

Contractor R.K. Hall LLC was granted 118 working days, weather permitting, to complete this project valued at more than $10.8 million. The target completion date for this project is October 2021, officials said.

The project will extend along I-30 from State Loop 301 in Hopkins County to the Franklin-Titus County line and include various roadways in Franklin County. The contractor will apply a permeable friction course to the existing pavement surface to improve traction in rainy and wet conditions, officials said.

Motorists who regularly travel in these areas should remain alert and pay special attention to all signs, barricades, and traffic controls, and reduce their speed as they approach and travel through work zones. They should also avoid distractions such as cell phones, eating, drinking, or car audio or navigation systems.

For more information, contact Tim.McAlavy@txdot.gov or (903) 737-9213.