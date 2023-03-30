One In Custody After Pursuit Through Three Counties

Multiple law enforcement agencies in Northeast Texas were involved in a pursuit Thursday before 11:00 on Interstate 30. The chase began in Sulphur Springs and ended at the 164-mile marker. The suspect barricaded himself inside his vehicle and refused to exit his vehicle. The standoff ended shortly after 11:00 when the suspect surrendered, and they took him into custody. They did not release information on firearm activity, the reason for the pursuit, or the suspect’s identity. There were no injuries, and it backed eastbound traffic for six miles.