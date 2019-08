I-30 Eastbound Traffic will be detoured Sunday near Mt Vernon so the message board on the sign can be replaced. It will be Sunday (Aug 4) from 7:00 am until noon, or until the work is completed. It is on I-30 eastbound beginning at Exit 150 east of Mt Vernon and ending at Entrance 153/Spur 185 in Winfield at the Franklin-Titus County Line.