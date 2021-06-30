I-30 Guard Railing Upgrade

According to plans approved in June by the Texas Department of Transportation, crews will upgrade the guard railings over the next three years along Interstate 30 frontage roads in Bowie and Titus Counties and State Highway 77 in Morris County (TxDOT), according to Tommy Bruce, Area Engineer for the TxDOT office in Mount Pleasant. Texas awarded Highway 19 Construction of Sulphur Springs with the contract for the construction projects with a bid of $6.5 million. Work on the project should begin in August of this year and take about three years to complete.