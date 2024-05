Interstate 30 was shut down in Sulphur Springs Monday afternoon for several hours after a truck-trailer pulling a pickup was involved in an accident at the eastbound 127 mile marker. Police say the rig hit the concrete shortly before 4pm, causing a fuel spill. HazMat teams were called in for the cleanup. The crash caused a small fire, but the driver of the truck quickly put it out with his fire extinguisher. There were no injuries.