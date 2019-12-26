Completing Interstate 69 Essential to Mobility and Economic Opportunity Texas is growing fast — you can feel it when you drive our highways. There are more than 1,000 new Texans every day, and those coming from other states and other countries don’t bring any roads with them. Texas must quickly build more roadway capacity to keep pace with this growth.

Building Interstate 69 is an integral part of the solution, and it must be completed sooner rather than later.

The initiative to build Interstate 69 stretching from Brownsville, McAllen, and Laredo in deep South Texas to Houston and on to Texarkana started in the early 1990s at the same time the U.S., Mexico, and Canada were developing the North American Free Trade Agreement. NAFTA took effect in 1994 and has had a profound impact on the growth of the Texas economy. Now, 25 years later, as Congress considers passage of the new modernized version of NAFTA, the need for I-69 is even greater.

The I-69 route in Texas covers nearly 1,150 miles. That’s equal the distance from Corpus Christi to Chicago. A total of 207 miles of the I-69 System, including I-369, I-169, and I-2 in Texas, have been added to the Interstate Highway System so far. Completing I-69 in Texas will be a long journey, but we have seen a tremendous burst of momentum in the past two years as more voter-approved funding for highways begins to be allocated.

Workers are developing Interstate 69 as a series of incremental upgrades to existing highways – U.S. 59 from Laredo to Texarkana, U.S. 77 from Brownsville to Victoria, US 281 from McAllen to U.S. 59 at George West and S.H. 44 from U.S. 59 to Corpus Christi.

One-third of all Texans live in the counties along the I-69 System, including the fast-growing communities near the Rio Grande and the expanding Houston urban region. The projections indicate today’s Texas population of 29 million growing to 47 million in 25 years. Undoubtedly there will be millions more living along I69, which serves Gulf Coast manufacturing, all the Texas seaports, busy inland border ports, military bases in Corpus Christi and Texarkana, and diverse agricultural regions including the forestry industry in East Texas.

Furthermore, it will bring new economic development opportunities to every region and help reduce congestion. The original 41,000-mile interstate highway system was fundamentally an east-west system designed to connect the East Coast and the West Coast. In Texas, the result was I-10, I-20, I-30, and I-40 carrying traffic east and west.

Interstate 35 is the only north-south part of the interstate system that carries traffic into and out of the state. It is simply not possible to expand Interstate 35 enough to take the traffic we have, and that is coming. Completing Interstate 69 will create a second north-south border-to-border route allowing freight and the traveling public to move more efficiently.

The challenge in getting any highway built is finding the money to make it happen. Most people are unaware of the program that created the Interstate Highway System, with 90% federal funding ended decades ago. Today new interstates like I-69 must be built by the state with funds coming from state and federal sources. All projects, including those on I-69, must compete for funding against every other plan across all of Texas.

The existing highways making up the I-69 route are already part of a major freight corridor for trucks delivering things like groceries, fuel, furniture, lumber, grain, drilling equipment, military equipment, raw materials, and manufactured goods. Texas has seen dramatic growth in freight moving by truck in the past 20 years, and projections indicate a doubling over the next 25 years.

The Texarkana USA Regional Chamber of Commerce is a member of the Alliance for I-69 Texas, an organization created in 1994 with a well-earned reputation for persistence in pressing for the development of I-69. The I-69 Alliance keeps the spotlight on the benefits of completing I-69 projects in every county along the route. We are urging more communities and private organizations to join us in the effort.

The champions of I-69 have much to cheer about in 2020. This year the Texas Transportation Commission authorized funding for more than 60 projects on the I-69 system over the next decade with a cost of almost $6 billion. While this level of investment indicates the importance of I-69 to the state, funding for many miles remain. As such, the Alliance urges our federal and state officials to pursue ways to speed up the completion of I-69.

Texas needs I-69. We do not want to bear the cost of not completing I-69. For additional information on the Chamber of Commerce, contact the office at 819 North State Line Avenue, Texarkana, Texas, or 903-792-7191.