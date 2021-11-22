I Think It Was A Bear

Game Wardens are investigating after a man claimed he was hunting alone when an animal in Morris County attacked him. The victim sustained minor injuries and is cooperating with law enforcement. They determined he was in the Wildlife Management Area (WMA) in Bowie County, per GPS. White Oak WMA follows the Sulphur River through several east Texas counties and is famous for hunters and outdoor enthusiasts. They don’t know the animal’s identity of the attack, but evidence indicates it was wild hogs.