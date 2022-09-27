Ian Gaining Speed

Hurricane Ian continued to strengthen, and authorities issued evacuation orders for some coastal communities around Tampa Bay. Although forecasters are locking into a landfall in Florida, there still exists a decent amount of uncertainty regarding where Ian will make landfall along Florida’s west coast. Hurricane Ian has wind speeds of 105 mph with gusts nearing 125 mph. Pressure continues to drop, down to 962 Mb, and an eyewall is attempting to form around the center of circulation. Once Ian completes its eyewall, rapid intensification is likely. The official forecast intensity for Ian calls for it to strengthen to a Category IV major hurricane by Tuesday evening.